On the occasion of the jubilee 80th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, a Prayer Service for the health and well-being of the Head of the Royal Family of Serbia was held today in the Palace Church of Saint Andrew the First-Called. It was hosted by HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, who initiated this prayerful gathering in honour of his father, and as a celebration for his dedicated service to the Crown, our people, and Homeland.

The church service was officiated by His Grace Bishop Peter of Toplica, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, with the assistance of Father Mihailo Rapajic, the Palace’s chaplain, and Deacon Stevan Rapajic, and was also attended by TRH Princess Danica, Prince Stefan, Princess Marija and Prince Alexander, as well as members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown. TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to unavoidable obligations abroad, could not attend, but His Royal Highness is very grateful to his sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, as well as all friends of the Royal Family, for marking his birthday in such an appropriate and meaningful way.

The symbolism of raising a joint prayerful voice to the Lord for the health and blessings of the Crown Prince of Serbia, in his home, among his people, on the day of his birth, which is at the same time the day of Royal family’s final return to the land of ancestors after decades of forceful exile, honouring his long-standing service to the obliging legacy of the Karadjorjdevic Dynasty and the people of Serbia even through the times on uncertainty and difficulty, is remarkable.

“As my father, Crown Prince Alexander, turns eighty, I feel a deep duty to pay tribute to a man whose life is at the same time a testament of history, moral steadfastness, and a silent sacrifice in the name of honour, homeland, and of ancestors”, said HRH Hereditary Prince Philip. “My father is not just the keeper of the family history. He is a bridge between the past and the future. He is a symbol of values that outlive regimes: honour, patience, peace, service, and hope. At a time when many were looking for what they would get from Serbia, he gave himself unconditionally to Serbia. And he continues to give.

Today, when I look at my father, I look into the mirror of steadiness. In an example of how to love a country without hatred. How serving people is measured by silence, work, and constant insistence on a culture of remembrance and respect. He is not just the keeper of the Crown. He is the keeper of values. On his eightieth birthday, as a son, I am proud. As a citizen, I am grateful. And as a man, I am deeply moved that in a time when ideals were crumbling, he was a rock that did not give way”. The entire text written by HRH Hereditary Prince Filip on the occasion of his father’s birthday can be read on LINK

As a reminder, in his birthday message, HRH Crown Prince Alexander said: “Years are just numbers, so I don’t give much attention to counting birthdays. But in these eight decades that have passed, I have seen a lot. And I have noticed how much not being united causes problems and trouble, how it can destroy a nation and its future. That is why, my birthday wish is for the people of Serbia to be united, and focus on shared values, instead of our differences. The future can only be built on harmony, mutual respect, and joint efforts. Our ancestors have taught us that. We must be worthy successors of their work and heritage.”