HRH Crown Princess Katherine, through her Foundation in Serbia, donated a valuable transport incubator to the General Hospital in Petrovac na Mlavi. This essential medical device will enable the safe transfer of premature and critically ill newborns who require urgent and specialized medical care.

The donation was made possible thanks to the generous contributions raised during a charity gala evening held on May 1st in New York City, aboard the Bateaux New York cruise ship. The event was organized by Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization, which has been proudly under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine for more than 30 years.

It is worth noting that until now, the hospital in Petrovac na Mlavi had only one transport incubator — also donated years ago by Crown Princess Katherine. This new donation doubles the hospital’s neonatal care capacity, allowing medical staff to provide urgent and adequate care for newborns transferred from smaller towns to larger medical centers, ensuring stable conditions and continuous monitoring during transport — often making the difference between life and death.

As Patron of Lifeline Humanitarioan Organization and the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, Crown Princess Katherine has long been a steadfast advocate for the most vulnerable — newborns in critical need. With unwavering commitment to the future of Serbia’s children, Crown Princess Katherine has spent decades championing neonatal care, ensuring that life-saving equipment reaches hospitals and communities where it is most needed.

Through every delivery, Lifeline brings more than just medical equipment — it delivers a powerful message of hope, compassion, and human dignity.

“I am very happy that another hospital in our country has received such an important piece of equipment that can save the lives of our most delicate little beings—our babies. Every child deserves a chance at life and access to the best possible care, no matter where they are born. These incubators are a source of hope and support in the most vulnerable moments. I am deeply grateful to all the wonderful people whose love and generosity made this donation possible during the event in New York. Thank you for showing that compassion knows no borders and for helping us build a better future for our children,” said Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine.

Although unable to attend the delivery in person due to her ongoing cancer treatment, HRH Crown Princess Katherine emphasized her enduring dedication: “My heart remains fully with the people of Serbia. I continue to work tirelessly, through my foundations — Lifeline and the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation — to ensure that Serbia receives the humanitarian support it needs. Every child deserves a chance at life. It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable, and through our dedicated team, we are delivering more than incubators; we are delivering hope, compassion, and a future.” – Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia

The Director of the General Hospital in Petrovac na Mlavi, Dr. Danijela Cvetojević, said on behalf of the entire staff that they are extremely grateful to Crown Princess Katherine, her Foundation and Lifeline New York, recalling that the only transport incubator that this hospital has had so far was the result of the Princess’ donation more than 2 decades ago, in 2003, which speaks for itself about how welcome and necessary this help is.

The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline New York continue their tireless efforts to support healthcare institutions across Serbia, thanks to the generosity of donors from around the world, all with the mission of giving every child a chance for a healthy start in life.

With active offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Athens, London, Lifeline Humanitarian Organization continues to expand its global reach, driven by the vision and compassion of its patron, Crown Princess Katherine.

To continue this important mission, Crown Princess Katherine and her foundations rely on the continued support of compassionate individuals and organizations. Every contribution helps improve care for our most vulnerable.