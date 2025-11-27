The premiere of the documentary film “From Exile to Return”, which covers the exciting life story of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Head of the Royal House of Karađorđević, was held last night at the Yugoslav Film Archive, and the screening was attended by HRH Crown Prince Alexander, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, and HRH Princess Danica.

The first shots of this documentary were taken in London at Claridge’s Hotel, a primarily symbolic location for this project, in Suite 212, where the Crown Prince was born in 1945. After that, filming continued at various locations in Serbia, but also in other countries, with the participation of numerous famous personalities, who, through their testimonies, tell the story not only of the Karađorđevićs, but also of the history of Serbia and our people. The film crew continues to work on an accompanying TV series, working title “The Crown, the State, and the People”, which will cover all those details and interlocutors that, although very interesting, did not find their place in the film.

Directed by Lazar Vuković and his production company “Wolf Entertainment”, “From Exile to Return” reveals numerous secrets of the Royal Family, and a special detail is that, among other participants, it is HRH Crown Prince Alexander who is publicly telling his life story for the first time. This film sheds light on a complex history and follows the exciting and true story of how the Royal Family of Serbia, at the crossroads of Eastern and Western influences, sought to preserve the Crown, serving the people and the homeland.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the audience and said: “It is ungrateful to talk about oneself, about ones life… There is certainly a lot said in this film. I will not complain about the difficult, sad parts of my life, because there were certainly a handful of beautiful moments that outweighed the ugly ones.

I want this story to be a reminder that some things, like an ideology that sees an enemy in a two-year-old child, should never happen again. That no one should ever be forced to grow up far from their homeland. That they can only dream about it… What is most important is the second part of the title – Return. My family and I have returned to Serbia. The Karađorđevićs are in their homeland, where we live, get married, and are born. With our people, where we belong, and where we can only be. The Crown is there to serve Serbia and our people. That is the most important thing, and for me, that’s the main message of this film.”

From his birth in exile in London, to his baptism at which the late Queen Elizabeth II was his godmother, to being declared an enemy of the state at the age of two, much of it resembles the introduction to a Hollywood film, but it is a true-life story. The documentary also follows intriguing cases, such as the “looted gold”, which has been speculated for many years, family heirlooms that have been locked in a safe deposit box for several decades, and the confiscation of the entire private property of the Royal family.

In addition to the Crown Prince, the film features numerous public figures from Serbia and abroad, ministers and other representatives of political life, academics, journalists, actors, writers, and many others. We are not providing a list, as it will be final only after the series is aired. The film was also selected for the Serbian Film Festival in Chicago, where it will be screened in December of this year.

The Director, Mr. Lazar Vuković, also addressed at the premiere: “From the moment this project began, my goal was not simply to document a timeline, but to reveal the human being behind the legacy, the son, the father, the grandfather, the husband, the man who has navigated extraordinary circumstances with dignity, patience and unwavering commitment to his people. I hope this film offers audiences a clearer understanding of his commitment to unity, service and heritage and the remarkable personal story behind the title.”

In addition to the members of the Royal Family, the premiere was also attended by His Grace Bishop Ilarion of Novo Brdo, Vicar of His Holiness the Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije, Their Excellencies Ambassadors of the Kingdom of Spain Mr. Juan Jose Sanz Aparicio, Argentina Mr. Osvaldo Narciso Marsico, and other representatives of the diplomatic corps, Mrs Betty Roumeliotis, the Crown Princess’s sister, members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, representatives of state and cultural institutions, as well as many other distinguished guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.

Radiša Cvetković, Assistant Director of the Yugoslav Film Archive, concluded the official part with his address “This film is a topic that belongs to history and our collective memory. As the leading institution of film culture, the Yugoslav Film Archive has a special responsibility to support precisely these kinds of testimonies and authorial views on the past, which also speak of our time.”

The Royal Palace of Serbia sincerely thanks Mr. Lazar Vuković and the entire team of “Wolf Entertainment” Company who, with their dedicated work, made it possible for this story to be told, as well as all the participants who enriched this film with their testimonies. We are also very grateful to the Yugoslav Film Archive for their great support in organizing the promotion.