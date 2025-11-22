The Royal Palace in Belgrade had the honour of welcoming yesterday Her Regal Majesty, Amb. Dr. Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Queen of the House of Odùduwà from Ile-Ife, Nigeria, during her official stay in Serbia from 21 to 25 November 2025. Her Majesty was warmly welcomed by TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Hereditary Prince Philip, and Princess Danica, marking an important moment of friendship, cultural exchange, and mutual respect between the two Royal families.

The meeting took place in a cordial and dignified atmosphere. The hosts introduced the rich history of the Karadjordjević Dynasty, the tradition of the Serbian Crown, and the cultural heritage preserved within the Royal Compound. Their Royal Highnesses toured the Royal Palace, including its historic ceremonial halls and art collections.

The two Royal families discussed opportunities for closer ties between Serbia and Nigeria, with particular emphasis on cultural cooperation, humanitarian initiatives, youth engagement, and historical heritage preservation. They exchanged views on the role of monarchies in promoting unity, cultural understanding, and charitable work in their respective countries.

Crown Prince Alexander expressed his sincere appreciation for the visit, stating: “It is a great pleasure to welcome our distinguished guests from Nigeria. The values of tradition, cultural heritage, and service to the people represent a common bond shared between our Royal families. I firmly believe that today’s meeting strengthens not only our personal friendship but also the ties between our nations. I am grateful to my son Filip for initiating and making this meeting possible.”

HRH Hereditary Prince Philip expressed his great satisfaction with this visit and once again emphasized that this is an important moment of friendship, cultural exchange and mutual respect between the two Royal families, adding: “We enjoyed this meeting in which we had the opportunity to get to know authentic African culture.”

The guests from Nigeria conveyed their gratitude for the exceptional hospitality and emphasized the importance of deepening relations with the Serbian Royal Family, acknowledging the Crown’s role as a symbol of continuity, peace, and goodwill.

Her Regal Majesty represents the House of Odùduwà, the ancient Royal dynasty of the Yoruba people and the spiritual heart of their civilisation. Her husband, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ooni of Ife, is one of the most prominent traditional monarchs in Nigeria, the spiritual leader of the Yoruba nation, and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

Although Nigeria is a republic, its traditional monarchs maintain a constitutionally recognised cultural and advisory role, wielding significant social and moral influence across the nation and the African continent. Among them, the Ooni of Ife stands out as a symbol of unity and a bridge between Africa’s ancient heritage and contemporary society.