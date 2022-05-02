HRH Crown Prince Alexander congratulated Ramadan Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday on 2 May.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Eid al-Fitr, I extend my most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community.

The holy month of charity, fasting, prayers, and purification – Ramadan has ended, and with great joy the holy day of Bayram has arrived. This day carries within the eternal message of the imperishable God’s love, that all people of faith feel and share.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbors, remembering with gratitude the daily blessings that life brings us. May Bayram strengthen the everlasting values of love, peace, mutual respect, tolerance, and understanding in the hearts and souls of every person in the world.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.