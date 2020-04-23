CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER CONGRATULATES SERBIAN ARMY DAY

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander II extended his congratulations to all members of Serbian Army on their Day today.

In his congratulations to HRH Crown Prince Alexander said:

“Today, as Serbia and the world fight the Corona Pandemic, members of our illustrious military have shown that our people and the state that they can always rely on it.

The Serbian Army has always been the pride to our country. Since the days of the First and Second Serbian Uprising, when first organized units of future Serbian Army were summoned until today, members of all its corps have been fulfilling their tasks professionally and fully contributed to building the high esteem of our country. I wish all members of the Army of Serbia to continue to successfully fulfill their duties for the benefit of our country and all our citizens.”