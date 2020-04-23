HRH Crown Princess Katherine donated 7 infusion pumps to hospitals in Serbia needed by medical staff to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is worth more than 8,700 EUR and the funds for this donation were raised by Lifeline United Kingdom Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katharine, at a charity gala dinner in London hosted by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine together with Lifeline United Kingdom Humanitarian Organization.

This donation of infusion pumps arrives at a crucial time to assist Serbian doctors in the fight against Coronavirus and will be donated to KBC Zvezdara and the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Clinical Center of Serbia.

Lifeline United Kingdom board member Lazar Vukovic highlighted the tireless work of the charity’s Royal Patron HRH Crown Princess Katherine: “HRH Crown Princess Katherine is the driving force behind Lifeline, for over 27 years her mission and determination to improve health care in Serbia has made a huge impact. Her mission continues, thanks to the loyal supporters of Lifeline who have helped achieve these results”.

The evening humanitarian gala event took place at the 5-star Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge, London – an establishment that can trace its history back to the 1800s.

“Doctors and nurses are risking their lives to save lives; we need to help them. They are our heroes. I am so thankful for the generosity of our friends and people living in the United Kingdom, who did not forget us in during this difficult time and who sent help to our country for our hospitals“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.