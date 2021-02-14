On the occasion of the forthcoming Statehood Day of Serbia, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations to the citizens of Serbia:

“On the occasion of Statehood Day, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the citizens of Serbia.

On this day, in 1804, the building of modern Serbia began with the First Serbian Uprising led by my great-great-great-grandfather Karadjordje, and at the Sretenje Assembly in 1835, the first constitution of Serbia, was adopted. It was one of the most modern, democratic and liberal constitutions of its time.

Today we celebrate the freedom and independence of Serbia, the state in which democratic principles and human rights are constantly being promoted. Statehood Day is a day when we mark the past, but we also prepare and celebrate the future of Serbia.

Remembering the Meeting of the Lord of 1804 and wishing all of us to always celebrate this day as unified citizens of Serbia and the whole world, I congratulate our great feast. Long live Serbia!“, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.