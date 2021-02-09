The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago announce a donation of $19,630 from The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation to Kovin Psychiatric Hospital.

This very generous donation, provided by The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, through Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, was specifically earmarked to fund the redecorating and refurbishment of the Non-Psychotic Disorders and Borderline Conditions Ward and of the entire outdoor courtyard of this hospital.

The patients in this ward will now be able to enjoy a fully equipped and updated living room and dining room. A new sofa, new club tables and chairs, and a new television set were procured for the living room. New dining tables and chairs, a new refrigerator and stove, and new kitchen wares (dishware, trays, pots and pans, cutlery, kitchen towels, etc.) were all purchased for the dining room.

In addition, the entire outdoor courtyard of the hospital was equipped with new benches, garden tables, chess tables, and trash receptacles.

“We continue to help the Special Psychiatric Hospital Kovin so that the patients have the best possible conditions during treatment and recovery. Thanks to our people in the Diaspora and their generosity, the Kovin Hospital patients will spend their time in a completely new, fully equipped environment,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Dr. Jovanka Petrovic the acting general manager of the hospital, psychiatrist, stated: “I thank The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago on behalf of all of our patients, and on behalf of all employees of the Psychiatric Hospital Kovin for this valuable donation and contribution to its work and development. A donation like this contributes to increasing the quality of medical services and supports the process of humanizing the treatment of our patients.”