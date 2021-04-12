His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended warmest wishes for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the Islamic Community.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations at the beginning of the great holiday of Ramadan, with wishes to spend this month filled with additional patience, calmness and compassion.

May your prayers be answered, may your community and family be strengthened, and may Ramadan bring you peace, happiness and blessing” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.