Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, through the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, provided necessary in Kosovo and Metohija, to ten vulnerable Serbian families.

Ten Serbian families from the municipalities of Novo Brdo and Gracanica received aid packages consisting of basic necessities of groceries and canned foods (flour, oil, salt, sugar, rice, pasta, sardines, beans, tea, biscuit, etc.), as well as hygiene products. In addition, new winter coats are received by all 30 children that reside in the villages of Zebince, Prekovce, Bostane and Gracanica.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine has thanked the organization of Serbian Mothers Against Hunger, which consists of the four Circles of Serbian Sisters from the parishes of St. Sava (Merrillville, Indiana), St. Elijah (Merrillville, Indiana), St. George (Schererville, Indiana), and St. George (East Chicago, Indiana) for their generosity and support for Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija. These incredibly caring and hard-working women have dedicated their lives to humanitarian work, for the past 25 years, helping and supporting refugee children and displaced families from our homeland.

The aid packages were distributed by Mr. Svetislav Ivanovic, the President of the municipality of Novo Brdo, in front of the Churc of the Holy Mother of God in the village of Bostane, in the presence of a priest.