HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for the Pesach (Passover) holiday to the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, HE Mr. Yahel Vilan, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Isak Asiel, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Mr. Robert Sabados and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska and worldwide for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening 15 April, until the evening of 23 April.

“With great pleasure, I send my sincere congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide on the great holiday of Passover!

Serbian and Jewish people both share the same love for freedom, it is one of the greatest, most cherished ideals of our nations. May this great holiday, which is dedicated to remembering the liberation of Jewish people from slavery, remind us of the immeasurable value of freedom, justice, and love for the homeland, which are the high ideas that are also mutual to us all.

May this great holiday bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and may all who celebrate it be blessed with good health and an abundance of happiness. Happy Pesach!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Photo caption – Mr. Isak Asiel, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and HRH Crown Prince Alexander