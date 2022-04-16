His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander sends his wishes for a blessed and happy Easter to His Excellency Monsignor Stanislav Hocevar, the Archbishop of Belgrade, His Excellency, Monsignor Luciano Suriani, Apostolic Nuncio to Serbia, and all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day tomorrow, 17 April, according to the Gregorian calendar.

“I wish happy Easter to all believers who celebrate the most joyous and most important day for each Christian according to the Gregorian calendar!

The resurrection of our Lord and Savior is the most important event that ever occurred in the world, and it brings joy to each person of faith. His holy words are as strong today, as they were when He said them almost 2 millenniums ago. They give us hope, they are guidance to us, and remind us of the importance of tolerance, compassion, and forgiveness!

Above all, my family and I wish you to preserve your health and the health of your loved ones, and much prosperity. I wish you to spend the holiday in peace, happiness, and tranquility. Happy Easter!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.

Photo caption – HE Archbishop and Metropolitan of Belgrade, monsignor Stanislav Hocevar, His Grace the Bishop of Zrenjanin, monsignor Dr Ladislav Nemet, HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HE Archbishop monsignor Luciano Suriani, Apostolic Nuncio to Serbia