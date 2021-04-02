On the occasion of Easter, the greatest Christian holiday, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander sent his warm congratulations to all believers who celebrate it according to the Gregorian calendar:

“On the occasion of Easter, the greatest feast of the Christian world, I extend my cordial greetings to all believers who celebrate the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to the Gregorian calendar. For Christians, Easter is the most important holiday. Especially this Easter, after fasting, people will joyfully celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, reflect on his life and teach about nobility, tolerance, compassion and forgiveness!

I wish you to spend the holidays in peace, happiness and tranquility”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.