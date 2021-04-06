On the occasion of World Health Day – 7 April, HRH Crown Princess Katherine expressed her support to doctors and medical staff to persevere in the heroic fight against the coronavirus and appealed to all people of good will to unite and help in that fight, by respecting the rules, while taking care of themselves and their loved ones, and avoiding spreading of the virus.

During the long fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, has made a great effort with donations worth over a million dollars, in helping hospitals in Serbia and Republika Srpska, providing much-needed medical equipment and medicines, as well as helping various institutions and children’s homes across Serbia, especially in Kosovo and Metohija.

“In these extremely difficult and challenging times, our main goal is to help and provide support to those who need help the most. Being able to help is blessing and a gift from God. I am infinitely grateful to all the donors who helped us to respond to the needs and urgent requests of hospitals, doctors and medical workers. They are our heroes!

The fight against the dangerous virus must continue. Let us all unit and help as much as we can. I am also appealing to the Serbian people in diaspora not to forget their homeland. Let’s work together to help everyone to stay healthy. Let us never forget that health is really the greatest wealth”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.