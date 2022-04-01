HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his message for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the members of the Islamic Community.

“On the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, I send a message to all members of the Islamic community, wishing them that this month of fasting, prayers, and purification be guidance to clean ourselves from negative thoughts and acts, to build a spirit of tolerance and together make our society better.

Inspired by the beautiful words that Mufti of Belgrade, Honorable Efendi Mustafa Jusufspahic recently said, I pray the day will come when all people in the world will never again “encourage the devil”, but truly live by words – “My heart belongs to God”.

May these Ramadan days bring true spiritual values, harmony, and mutual understanding and trust in all our homes. I want you to spend this month in good health, happiness, and prosperity”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Photo caption – HE Muhamed Jusufspahić, Ambassador of Serbia in Saudi Arabia, former Mufti of Belgrade, brother of the current Mufti of Belgrade ef. Mustafa Jusufspahić, son of the famous and respected late Mufti of Belgrade ef. Hamdija Jusufspahić and HRH Crown Prince Alexander