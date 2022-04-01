My wife, Crown Princess Katherine, and I received with shock and sadness tragic news that 8 miners lost their lives because of methane poisoning in mine “Soko” near Sokobanja. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of all the victims. It is a great tragedy that sincerely shook us, as well as all the citizens of Serbia.

It is difficult to find the right words that could bring comfort to those who have lost their loved ones in moments like this.

This tragedy is another reminder of the difficult mining life, the conditions in which they work, but also of solidarity and care for each other in trouble. We hope that the sacrifice of the victims will not be forgotten, and we pray that accidents like this will never happen again..