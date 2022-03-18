TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine accepted with great pleasure to be, once again, honorary patrons of the “SERBIS 2022 – Prevention in focus“ medical symposium, which was officially opened yesterday in Hotel Hilton in Belgrade, Serbia.

This traditional and very significant congress of medicinal experts is organized for the 7th time by the University Clinical Center of Serbia – Center for Medical Biochemistry, with the support of several national societies. Their Royal Highnesses could not attend the official opening of the symposium, due to obligations abroad, but their letter was read as part of the opening ceremony. They are very pleased that today, on day two of the conference, the lecturers had a tour of the Royal Palace.

“It is not enough to say that being a doctor is a profession – it is a life calling. That one word “doctor” includes within it all the devotion, dedication, commitment, and all selfless sacrifices that you take, for the benefit of others. It is something that deserves every praise, and the whole world applauds you and thanks you.

You are fighting each day for your patients’ wellbeing with the best possible instrument there is – your knowledge. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important your work is, but also, how essential is the exchange of knowledge and experience for the medical professionals worldwide. That path of information from one doctor to another, from one part of the world to another, saves lives. And that is why this Symposium is so important. And its focus on the prevention of the disease is vital to improving and preserving health. I know that your noble work at this conference will bring much good not only to our country and our people but to the entire world”, stated TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine in their message.

“On behalf of Professor Dr. Milika Asanin and on my own behalf, as directors of SERBIS, I extend my sincere gratitude to TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, who recognized the importance of this symposium and, once again, accepted to be its patrons. Their Royal Highnesses have been selflessly helping the health system of Serbia for many years and greatly contributed to the education of our doctors,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Sanja Stankovic, Director of the Center for Medical Biochemistry of the Clinical Center of Serbia.

The SERBIS 2022 Symposium covers very current topics and highlights the importance of prevention. Preventing future illnesses, as well as complications from existing conditions, are vital to improving health, reducing health-related expenditure, and ensuring the future sustainability of health systems. Through 10 scientific sessions, SERBIS 2022 will highlight the prevention of cardiovascular disease, diabetes type 2, obesity, cancer, mental disorders, oral diseases, food allergy, osteoporosis, and preeclampsia. One topic will be dedicated to immunization as a cornerstone of public health policy. Very interesting lectures will be dedicated to pharmacogenetic testing in preventing drug adverse events and preventing antibiotic resistance. The special focus will be on recommendations and biomarkers in the field. The participation is confirmed by 36 local and 15 invited speakers from 9 countries.

Following the previous successful international symposiums, this symposium is arranged to bridge clinical and laboratory work, emphasizing the importance of teamwork of healthcare professionals and all those involved in the prevention of different diseases with a special focus on the current burden of chronic conditions, covering public health, primary care, secondary prevention, etc. More information can be found on the website of the symposium – https://www.serbis.rs/.