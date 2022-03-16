HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for the Purim Jewish holiday to the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, HE Mr. Yahel Vilan, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Isak Asiel, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Mr. Robert Sabados and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska and worldwide for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening 16 March, until the evening of the next day, 17 March.

“I send my congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide on the joyful holiday of Purim! May this great holiday bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and may all who celebrate it spend it in joy together with their loved ones.

Every holiday is the day that should remind us of all to wholeheartedly work for a better and more tolerant society. Our love and belief in the Almighty Lord, oblige us to share the spirit of salvation and joy, remind our entire community that we must nurture wisdom, patience, and tolerance”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Purim, (Hebrew: “Lots”) English “Feast of Lots“, is a joyous Jewish festival commemorating the survival of the Jews who, in the 5th century BC were marked for death by their Persian rulers. The story is related in the biblical Book of Esther.