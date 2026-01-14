Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander celebrate their forty forth birthday today.

Happy birthday, with wishes for good health, much love, happiness, success, and progress!

TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander were born in Fairfax, Virginia on 15 January 1982. They are the sons of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HI&RH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orléans and Braganza. Princes Philip and Alexander are the grandsons of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. Their Godparents are HM late King Constantine II of the Hellenes, HM the Queen of Spain, and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.

