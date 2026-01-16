Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has been under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than three decades and is dedicated to providing vital assistance to the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, has once again extended its support to the Paja Marganović Elementary School in the village of Deliblato near Kovin, continuing its commitment to enriching music education at the school.

As part of a special Christmas container, a generous donation of musical instruments arrived at the school, bringing great joy to students and teachers alike. The donation included seven large glockenspiels, six metallophones, three xylophones, four tambourines, and two snare drums, as well as accompanying equipment, including instrument cases, significantly enhancing the school’s music classroom and orchestra resources.

This generous donation was made by Mrs. Nada Stevens, a long-time and devoted supporter of Lifeline Chicago, whose generosity has once again had a meaningful impact on the lives of children in Serbia.

In addition, generous musicians from the United States also donated an accordion and two violins, with two additional violins to be sent to the school as well.

Ms. Violeta Pomar, music teacher at the Paja Marganović Elementary School, expressed her heartfelt gratitude: “I can’t thank you enough. This was truly a real Christmas gift. The children were delighted with everything, and the new instruments sounded for the first time on our stage at the Christmas concert. The parents were also thrilled. Finally, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May God return to you all the goodness you have given to all of us so far.”

The new instruments have already been integrated into the school’s music program, allowing students to explore a wider range of sounds, improve their musical skills, and perform together with renewed enthusiasm. The donation further strengthens the school’s orchestra, which has earned recognition over the years for its dedication, talent, and achievements in promoting musical culture among young people.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine said: “It fills my heart with joy to see Lifeline Chicago and our dear donor, Mrs. Nada Stevens, continuing their support for music education. Music nurtures creativity, discipline, and emotional growth, especially during the formative years. I am deeply grateful to everyone who helps bring moments of happiness and inspiration to these young students, particularly during the Christmas season.”

Through this meaningful Christmas donation, Lifeline Chicago and its supporters once again reaffirm their dedication to improving educational opportunities and enriching the cultural lives of children in Serbia.