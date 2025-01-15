Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander celebrate their forty third birthday today.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine wish happy birthday, with sincere wishes for lots of health, happiness, success, and progress!

TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander were born in Fairfax, Virginia on 15 January 1982. They are the sons of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orleans Bragança. Princes Philip and Alexander are the grandsons of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. Their Godparents are HM late King Constantine II of the Hellenes, HM the Queen of Spain, and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.

Full biographies of Their Royal Highnesses:

HRH Hereditary Prince Philip

HRH Prince Alexander