HRH Crown Prince Alexander deeply worried by the rising tensions and emerging divisions in our society, sends the following message on the day of a great national and religious holiday in Serbia, Saint Sava’s Day, reflecting the current events in Serbia, and appealing to follow the legacy left by first Archbishop of Serbia:

“My dear citizens of Serbia,

On this significant day for our people and our country, we gather to celebrate our great spiritual Father, enlightener, and the first Archbishop of our independent church – Saint Sava. As we honour his everlasting legacy of faith, compassion, and wisdom, I urge us all to reflect on the values that he embodied during his lifetime. St. Sava, as a mediator between his deeply divided brothers, showed his unwavering commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and mutual respect and put all his strength into the reconciliation of quarrelling brothers.

Today, as tensions rise and divisions deepen, I call upon all segments of our society to draw inspiration from Saint Sava’s example. Let us put aside our differences and engage in constructive dialogue, seeking solutions that bring us closer together, rather than drive us further apart.

However, it is also crucial to recognize that power and responsibility go hand in hand. Those who wield power must also assume the responsibility that comes with it and use it in a way that serves the greater good. The role of a leader is not to create divisions or sow discord, but to bridge the gaps between people and find common ground, to pursue understanding and reconciliation.

In this spirit, I call upon all our leaders to show the courage and vision to bring people together, rather than drive them apart. Let them use their position to build bridges, not walls, to create unity, not division. Now is the time for wisdom, restraint, and care for all.

As we celebrate St. Sava Day, we remember that true strength lies not in our differences, but in our shared humanity and our common heritage. Let us work towards a Serbia that is tolerant and respectful of all its citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity or their background, as well as ideology, or difference in opinions. Let us strive to emulate Saint Sava’s remarkable ability to unite and bring people together, rather than tearing them apart. By doing so, we can contribute so much to our future and the future of the generations to come.

On this sacred day, I implore all people of Serbia to put aside their differences and unite in a spirit of mutual respect, compassion, national harmony, and understanding. Let us show to everybody, but above all to ourselves, that we are a nation that values dialogue, reconciliation, and the pursuit of peace.

Long live Serbia and all our people and may the eternal legacy of our Father Sava be our guide for the future, as it has kept us through the centuries.”