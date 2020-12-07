Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago provided much-needed aid to the Rada Vranjesevic Children’s Home in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska. The generous donation was provided by the donors and benefactors of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and came as a quick response to an urgent request received by HRH Crown Princess Katherine, from staff at the Children’s Home.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago organized a festive dinner with tamburica music at the beautiful Muskego Lakes Country Club, not far from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Funds were raised for the Rada Vranjesevic Home, at this elegant event.

“I am very grateful to our people in the diaspora, who have not forgotten us in these difficult times, and continued to provide and raise help for the children living in orphanages. We have always tried to help as much as we can and to provide our children from the orphanages with the happy and carefree childhood they deserve”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

With the monies raised at this event, the children were provided with a laptop, a projector, pillows, blankets and bedding sets. Mr. Vladimir Kajkut, General Manager of the Rada Vranjesevic Home, expressed his deep gratitude to Lifeline Chicago and Crown Princess Katherine for the wonderful donation, which means a lot to the Children’s Home.

The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, together with the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, plan on raising additional funds for the renovation of this Children’s Home.