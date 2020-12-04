HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, together with L’Oréal Balkan, donated dry hand sanitizers for more than 3,000 students in 10 schools in Serbia. This donation is an urgent response from Crown Princess Katherine and L’Oréal to the needs of students, their parents and staff at these schools.

As part of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, prevention is the most important, and proper and regular hand disinfection is a prerequisite for maintaining good health.

“In order to preserve the health of our children, we have responded to the need for a larger number of hand sanitizers in schools throughout Serbia. Our main goal is to preserve health and a carefree environment for the education and proper development of children”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

This donation is part of a large international solidarity program of the L’Oréal Group that was launched in support of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through such actions of solidarity, L’Oréal also expresses its gratitude, recognition and support to all those who show exceptional courage and selflessness in coping with this situation in Serbia and around the world”, said Vanja Panajotova, General Manager of L’Oréal Adria-Balkan region.

The dry hand sanitizers were given to elementary schools from Donja Trnava, Zagubica, Trstenik, Kursumlija, then special elementary schools from Kraljevo and Kikinda, as well as to three schools from Kosovo and Metohija: elementary and secondary schools from Gornje Kusce and elementary school from Silovo.