The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation provided humanitarian aid to 180 economically-disadvantaged and elderly residents of Pranjani. Additionally, medical supplies and personal protective equipment were delivered to the John Kingsbury Community Health Center in Pranjani village in the municipality of Gornji Milanovac.

One hundred eighty care packages consisting of basic food and essential items were distributed to individuals and families experiencing extraordinary hardship during the global pandemic. Assistance was also provided to the Frontline Medical Staff bravely combatting the coronavirus pandemic at the John Kingsbury Community Health Center in the form of protective medical equipment including protective surgical masks, gloves, and disinfectant.

This significant donation, valued at $6,000, was provided by Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, Chicago Office, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Tri-State Committee, under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine, the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, Chicago Office, and the Pittsburgh Tri-State Committee jointly expressed enormous gratitude to Lt. Colonel John Cappello, President of Halyard Mission Foundation, for his assistance with these humanitarian efforts.