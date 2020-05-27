HRH Crown Princess Katherine donate urgently needed Stryker electric beds, mattresses, medical equipment and supplies to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia, value more than 500.000 euros

General Hospital in Smederevo received 10 Stryker electric beds for intensive care unit, 2 infant exam table, sterilizer, 40 mattresses, 11 transformer and 3 IV poles.

The value of this donation is more than 56,500 EUR and it was made possible thanks to the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado.

“My husband and I are very thankful to Dr. Douglas Jackson, CEO of Project C.U.R.E, which has been a great support of the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for several years, especially at this time considering ours heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff who are risking their lives due to the coronavirus to help and save our lives”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanks Delamode Balkans d.o.o. from Belgrade for their great help providing storage of this valuable medical aid that is extremely important to our hospitals and especially at this time.