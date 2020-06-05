HRH Crown Princess Katherine donate urgently needed electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia value more than 500.000 euros.

The General Hospital in Zrenjanin received 10 Stryker electric beds for intensive care unit with transformers and 30 mattresses.

The value of this donation is more than 51,000 EUR and it was made possible with the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“My husband and I are thankful to Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for many years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what the heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus that they have what they need to be able to help people and to save lives they have been saving“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanks Delamode Balkans d.o.o. from Belgrade for their great help in the storage of this valuable medical aid that is extremely helpful to our Hospital and especially at this time.