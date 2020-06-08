HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation organized a donation of two SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinets for the Gynecological and Obstetrics Clinic at Narodni Front Hospital, in Belgrade, Happiest Baby, Inc. and its founders, Dr. Harvey Karp and Nina Montée-Karp.

The Hospital often has so many newborns that the doctors, nurses and midwives are unable to give immediate care to every crying baby. SNOO is the most awarded baby bed in history. It calms fussy babies with constant rocking and shushing – duplicating the calming sensations of the womb. Through its advanced technology, SNOO adds hours to a baby’s sleep and will allow the dedicated medical staff to soothe upset infants, while they are busy attending to the immediate needs of other babies and mothers.

“We are honored to make this small gift to support the diligent and hard-working doctors and nurses at Narodni Front,” said Dr. Karp.

Dr. Harvey Karp is a renowned American pediatrician, the creator of SNOO and author of two celebrated parenting books ”The Happiest Baby on the Block” and “The Happiest Toddler on the Block.”

HRH Crown Princess Katherine shared her gratitude to Doctor and Mrs. Karp for responding so promptly to Princess Katherine’s Foundation call and need of Narodni Front for this innovative baby equipment.

“Doctor and Mrs. Karp are longtime friends to my husband and me, and I am so thankful to them for helping the medical staff and new mothers of Serbia. Every mother knows how sometimes challenging a newborn can be, so you imagine the constant demands on nurses caring for many newborns at once. This valuable baby bed will make a significant improvement in lives and jobs of medical workers as well as to mothers,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.