HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation received a donation through Lifeline Canada for the Petar Petrovic Njegos Elementary School in Gornje Kusce, in Kosovo and Metohija, in the municipality of Gnjilane.

Responding to the needs for modern education, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation with the support of Lifeline Canada provided this school with the necessary technical equipment, worth 6,000 Canadian dollars, in order to assist teachers toward better education for the children.

The new tablets, routers for internet connection and printers will provide the students of this school with a modern approach to learning, and their teachers with an updated way of educating.

“A big thank you to all the wonderful donors from Canada who helped this school in Kosovo and Metohija with their donation and gave them the opportunity to get an education using modern technology. The technical equipment for students and teachers is especially important at this time when a large part of teaching is conducted remotely due to the pandemic”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Acting principal of Gornje Kusce elementary school “Petar Petrovic Njegos” Mr. Nenad Vlajkovic said: “On behalf of the children, parents and on my own behalf, I thank Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization and the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation for this generous donation. Our children will be able now to keep up with the modern world and not to lag behind their peers from other parts of our homeland, Serbia. Thank you so much for showing that you care about our people in Kosovo and Metohija”.