On the occasion of Kingdom of Serbia Association’s Patron Saint’s Day, HRH Crown Prince Alexander has sent his best wishes:

“To all officials and members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, whose patron I am, I most sincerely wish a happy Patron Saint’s Day – Simeon the Myrrh-Gusher. My wife and I would like to thank all the members of the Association for the years of commitment and efforts. The great example of your dedication is the recent delivering of aid packages and providing assistance to the vulnerable families in Kosovo and Metohija.

On behalf of the Royal Family, we wish the Association of the Kingdom of Serbia to continue to work on unity, so that you can further develop and achieve even greater success, remain strong and faithful to the principles on which the Kingdom of Serbia is based!”

Although there was no major gathering due to the current epidemiological situation, several members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association gathered at the White Palace, where they cut the Slava’s cake and celebrated their Patron Saint’s Day