It is with profound sorrow that the Office of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Aleksandar II announces that Crown Councilor Prof. Dr Pavle Nikolić, GC Order of White Eagle, CC. of the Order of Star of Karageorge, passed away Friday last.

Professor Nikolić was one of the longest serving members of the Crown Council. As an expert on Constitutional Law, he was involved in numerous issues that concern legality and legitimacy principles, and his knowledge and competence will be sorely missed in the future.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Council express the condolences and sympathy to the family of the departed Crown Councilor Nikolić and shall keep fond memories of the good friend and distinguished scholar.