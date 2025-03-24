On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the beginning of NATO aggression on Yugoslavia in 1999, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his message of remembrance.

“All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing!” We have all heard these words of Edmund Burke so many times, and I always remember them on this very day, on the anniversary of the beginning of the terrible aggression and the enormous crime that the NATO pact committed against our people, starting the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia precisely 26 years ago. Of course, it would be unfair to say that there were not those good people who stood up against this evil, but their voices were drowned out by the cries for war.

Our faith obliges us to forgive, but can we forget? No, never. The suffering of innocent people, so many lost and destroyed lives, make the memories of the tragedy, of all that terrible destruction and suffering, fresh and very much alive.

As we honor all those who fell during the 78 days of aggression, as we light candles and pray for them, we should all unite in remembrance, so that such a tragedy never happens again, anywhere, to anyone”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.