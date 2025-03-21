TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the Serbian Flag Raising Ceremony at Bowling Green Park, New York City, which was held on 20 March 2025, on the official proclamation of Serbian American Heritage Day by Mayor of New York, Mr. Eric Adams.

The event was hosted by Mr. Vladimir Bozovic, PhD, Consul General of Serbia in New York, and it was also attended by His Grace Bishop Irinej of East America, рepresentatives of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Serbia to the United Nations, led by Radoslav Ilić, Chargé d’Affaires, and Colonel Miroslav Glišić, Senior Military Adviser for Serbia to the UN, more than 15 Consuls General, as well as more than 25 military attachés from UN member countries, representatives of the City of New York, and the Serbian diaspora. Together with proclaiming 15 February 2025, when Serbia celebrates its Statehood Day (Sretenje, the Meeting of our Lord) the Serbian American Heritage Day in New York City, this ceremony represents a powerful tribute to the Serbian community and a testament to the strong ties between Serbia and the United States of America, as well as an opportunity to once again highlight the importance of Serbia in the world.

The Crown Prince addressed the present people, expressing Crown Princess Katherine’s and his happiness and gratitude to the Mayor of New York City and Consul General Bozovic for this valuable ceremony. In addition to sharing personal memories and connections he has with this city, His Royal Highness said: “For every nation, the flag is one of the most important national symbols. From the beginning of history of our people, our ancestors have always gathered around various banners. Whether it was the double headed eagle of the Nemanjic dynasty, the uprising standard of my ancestor Karadjordje, or our well-known tricolour flag, the Serbs always loved it, respected it, and honoured its significance for our national being. It was always an important symbol of our national unity, of our heritage, and of the great love as a nation we have for our homeland”.

His Royal Highness also emphasized that the tradition and duty of all Karadjordjevic’s is to always be in the service of our people, and that one of the strongest reminders of that duty is our national flag. He reminded people about the historical event that happened in New York, when his father, HM King Peter II, met “one of the greatest minds that ever lived, a proud son of the Serbian nation – Nikola Tesla”, as the Crown Prince said. “I mentioned this meeting as a reminder to us all, how important it is for our country to have a strong diaspora, but also, that all our people living far away from Serbia must preserve their national identity and maintain strong connections with the homeland. Tesla was an American Serbian who never forgot his roots and was always proud of them. This should be an example and reminder for each Serb here that our diaspora is one of the strongest bonds between Serbia and the United States of America. As we all see our flag being raised, as the symbol of our freedom and liberty, I must mention, and I say it proudly: long live the bond between Serbia and the United States. Long live the people of our two great countries!”

In his remarks, Consul General Mr. Božović emphasized the significance of this recognition for the Serbian community and its contribution to American society. “The declaration of Serbian-American Heritage Day represents a strong symbol of friendship between our two countries, as well as a recognition of generations of Serbs who have left a deep mark on the history of New York and the United States through their work, knowledge, and engagement,” said Božović, expressing gratitude to the city authorities for this historic step.

At the end of his speech, Božović greeted the attendees in Serbian, emphasizing that the Serbian people are known for their strong faith, which has sustained us in the most difficult moments of our history. He said that the qualities of the Serbian people – diligence, effort, talent, energy, and the strength of the Serbian soul through defiance and obstinacy – are what have sustained us and made us invincible in the toughest times, and called for unity, mutual respect, support, and understanding in these challenging and turbulent times.

Dr. Marina Stajić, the recipient of the SOFC NY Award for Outstanding Achievements, an esteemed doctor and researcher whose achievements have been recognized worldwide, also addressed the gathered people. Edward Alexander Mermelstein, New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs, and Erick Salgado, Assistant Commissioner for Community Outreach in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, emphasized the long history of the Serbian community in New York and its significant contribution to the city.

After the official speeches, Commissioner Edward Mermelstein, on behalf of Mayor Eric Adams, ceremoniously presented the proclamation from the Mayor of New York, confirming the declaration of February 15 as Serbian-American Heritage Day in New York. In the proclamation, Mayor Adams emphasized: “As the most diverse global city in the country, it is very important that we continue. This flag-raising represents an opportunity to honor Serbs in New York and their constant efforts to strengthen the five boroughs of New York City. Together, we will continue to work to ensure that New York remains an inclusive and prosperous center of opportunity for all.”

As the highlight of the ceremony, the flags of Serbia and the United States were raised, accompanied by a magnificent performance of the anthems by Sofia Sretenović.

We are very grateful to the Consulate General of Serbia in New York for the provided photos.