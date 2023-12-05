TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine continued supporting Kraljevo General Hospital “Studenica”, by officially delivering today the most recent donation of necessary medical equipment to this institution. This significant contribution is specifically aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable among all patients – children.

Necessary funds for the donation, valued more than EUR 36,500, were collected thanks to generous donations of Lifeline London’s supporters who attended a charity Gala Dinner, held in Claridge’s Hotel. As many times before, this event was a wonderful occasion to gather people with the same vision, but also to inspire others to express compassion and generosity to those in need. Lifeline London is a humanitarian organization which has worked under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than 30 years, in order to support the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

The equipment delivered included a hearing screening device, crucial for the early detection of hearing problems among infants, one incubator, three infusion pumps, and one Holter ECG Monitor. This help represents a continuation of very successful cooperation between Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and Kraljevo Hospital. The delivery was made in the presence of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Goran Makunčević, Assistant Mayor of Kraljevo, Mrs. Kristina Marković, Acting Director of Kraljevo “Studenica” Hospital, Dr. Zoran Mrvić and President of the Humanitarian Organization Lifeline London, Mr. Lazar Vuković.

“Every time when together we provide much-needed aid to our hospitals and support the huge work of our doctors and nurses, it brings much joy and comfort to me because I know we have made a difference. The happiness is even greater knowing that this aid will contribute to the health of our children.

The love and commitment of all supporters of Lifeline London for those who are in need is admirable and deserves much praise. Their support for our cause has made it possible for so many lives in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to be touched and changed for the better. I am certain that this help for Kraljevo Studenica Hospital will bring much good”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

State Secretary Dr. Makunčević pointed out that there is good cooperation between the Royal Family and the Ministry of Health and said: “today’s donation of incubators and equipment, which will help our future generations, is impressive and I thank them.”

Dr. Zoran Mrvić, acting director of the Kraljevo General Hospital, thanked the donors, recalling the previous donations of the Royal couple that helped the Kraljevo hospital, which saved many lives, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the aid delivered today was “directed towards the diagnosis and care of our newborn fellow citizens and patients. This equipment is worth much more because it arrived at the right time and for the right patients.”

As Their Royal Highnesses haven’t been in Kraljevo for 4 years, they took this opportunity to see the donations that were made to “Studenica” hospital in that period. They also visited “Ivo Lola Ribar” School and delivered toys for the pupils. This school also received help from the Crown Princess’ Foundation several times in the previous period, and possibilities for new aid to be delivered were discussed.