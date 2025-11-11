Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander, Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, Prince Stefan, Prince Mihailo, and Princess Ljubica attended a solemn ceremony at the Church of St George in Oplenac marking Victory Day of the Great War – Armistice Day, initiated and organised by the Hereditary Prince this year for the first time, and held under the motto “In Honour of Peace and the Glory of Our Ancestors.”

The ceremony began with a ceremonial welcome, during which the gathered folklore ensembles performed the national anthem “Bože pravde” (God of Justice). The Royal Family then laid wreaths at the tombs of HM King Peter I the Liberator and HM King Alexander I the Unifier, paying tribute to their enduring legacy and to all Serbian heroes who fought and sacrificed for freedom during the First World War.

A memorial service (Parastos) for the fallen Serbian soldiers and all victims of the Great War was conducted by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan and priests from Oplenac parish, followed by a joint prayer for peace and reconciliation among nations.

In their addresses, Crown Prince Alexander and Hereditary Prince Philip emphasized the timeless importance of remembrance, unity, and gratitude towards those who defended the homeland. The Crown Prince underlined that “freedom is the most sacred victory our ancestors bequeathed to us — and that our people, led by their King Peter I and Regent Alexander, took the greatest victim to bring victory to the world.”

Hereditary Prince Filip said in his speech: “The Serbian people made a huge sacrifice in the Great War. They went through the most severe suffering, but they never lost faith in justice and freedom. That faith led us to victory and to the restoration of our state.

King Peter I was a symbol of freedom and national justice. King Alexander I continued his work and united the peoples who fought for the same ideals. Their deeds still oblige us today to preserve peace, honor, and unity.

Let this day be a reminder that freedom is the greatest value, and that it is our task to preserve it with work, knowledge and respect”.

At exactly 12:00 local time (11:00 London time), the moment when the Armistice was signed in 1918, the bells of the Church of St George rang in honour of peace. The ceremony concluded with patriotic songs and a heartfelt gathering of citizens, clergy, and representatives of institutions who came to pay tribute to Serbia’s heroic past and message of peace.