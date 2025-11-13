HRH Crown Princess Katherine celebrates her birthday today and has already received many congratulations from around the world. Led and inspired by her passion to help the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all those who are in need, but also with the experience of the most challenging year behind her, marked with her personal struggle, her message for this special day is that we should never forget how strong the power of love is, and how influential it can be.

“I feel deeply blessed for the love and support that have surrounded me and made my work possible. This year, more than ever, I am reminded how that same love and support can lift a person and save a life. I might not have reached this birthday without that strength and support. My birthday wish is simple: let’s keep sharing that love and support with those in need. Because when we stand together, extraordinary things truly happen”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Her words are not only a reflection of gratitude but also an invitation to join her journey of love, compassion, and kindness. Because, as Her Royal Highness often says, “Love, care, and happiness are the only things that multiply when shared.”

Her Royal Highness warmly thanks everyone who sent her birthday congratulations. In honour of the occasion, the Royal family of Serbia has released the annual film showing the activities and achievements of HRH Crown Princess Katherine during the previous year, which, although marked with her personal fight against a vicious disease, was once again fulfilled with her humanitarian work and various acts of charity. The film is available on the link.