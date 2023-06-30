With great happiness and joy, the entire Royal family of Serbia has received the news that my son, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, and daughter-in-law, HRH Princess Danica, are expecting a new baby.

I am so much looking forward to welcoming my new grandchild, little Prince or Princess into our family. Each childbirth brings joy but knowing that Karadjordjevics are again being born in our homeland, it is what brings special happiness to my heart. It is what I had dreamt of during the times of exile.

With sincere wishes to the parents for good health, we are all anticipating the big day in Autumn.

Alexander