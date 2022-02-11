Significant humanitarian donation of medical equipment was once again distributed to multiple hospitals and medical institutions in Serbia, which came as a result of great efforts of Dr. Douglas Jackson, Founder of Project C.U.R.E. from Colorado, United States, and HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation in Belgrade.

A container with 70 brand new Stryker reclining hospital beds with mattresses and IV poles and 1,800 special Hospital Grade Thermometers, with a total value over $640,000, arrived in January in Belgrade from Project C.U.R.E., and it was distributed to hospitals throughout Serbia. The beds and thermometers were received by the following institutions: Bezanijska Kosa in Belgrade, General Hospitals in Paraćin, Sremska Mitrovica, Prijepolje, Negotin, and Kraljevo. The thermometers were also received by: Clinical Center of Serbia, Institute for Mother and Child of Serbia, University Children’s Clinic Tiršova, Institute for Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Special Psychiatric Hospital Vršac, Clinical Hospital Centre Zvezdara and Clinical Hospital Centre Dragisa Misovic – Hospital for Children Pulmonology and TBC, Institute for Pulmonary Diseases of Vojvodina, Institute for the Labour Medicine of Serbia, General Hospitals in Sombor, Smederevo and Novi Pazar and Health Centers in Arandjelovac, Kragujevac, Vrnjačka Banja, Topola, Požarevac, Smederevska Palanka and Kikinda.

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine expressed their gratitude to their dear friend Dr. Douglas Jackson, Founder, President, and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. for the great help they continuously provide to medical institutions and healthcare professionals in Serbia. Their Royal Highnesses can never forget and always have on their mind the struggle and great efforts of the medical staff of our country in their fight against Covid-19 pandemics, and they believe that now is the time that everybody does what they can to support our wonderful doctors and nurses.

“I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Douglas Jackson for his enormous contribution to Serbia, in support of our dear doctors and nurses in hospitals throughout our country. He is not only my very good friend, he is a good friend of our country and our people, and having such an honest friend is a true blessing and a gift from God.

Our doctors and nurses have superb knowledge, and they all share a great passion for their noble work of saving lives and helping others. But they also need all the support they can get so they can perform their mission in the best possible way. That is why donations like this are very important because they enable the medical professionals to do their job much easier, for the good of their patients. I always remember how Dr. Jackson, who visited many hospitals in Serbia together with me, was impressed with our doctors and nurses and their devotion”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Dr. Milan Parezanovic, Assistant Director of the Internal Medicine Ward of the General Hospital “Studenica” in Kraljevo, said: “On behalf of the staff of the General Hospital “Studenica” from Kraljevo, I would like to convey our sincere gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, Dr. Douglas Jackson and the Project C.U.R.E. for this donation, which will greatly facilitate our work and enable us to raise the standards of care for our patients even more.

Our hospital is an institution where the patients from the entire Raska district are referred to, not only from Kraljevo. Especially in the current situation, when we need additional capacities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beds and thermometers we have received will much contribute to providing the necessary care for even more patients”.

Acting Director of the General Hospital Sremska Mitrovica primarius Dr. Dragan Malobabic expressed gratitude to the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for the donation, which, during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, means a lot, in terms of better care for patients, in the hope that cooperation with this Foundation will continue, and pointed out that it is well known that has lasted for more than 20 years.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine extends her gratitude to companies: Medipro International ltd, A.D. Intereuropa, and Remi Ko Line for their great help in custom clearance, transportation, and storage of this valuable medical aid.