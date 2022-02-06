HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent a personal letter of congratulations to his godmother, HM Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her platinum jubilee as the monarch – for her 70 years reign, which started on 6 February 1952.

“It is with the greatest pleasure that I personally congratulated Her Majesty, my godmother, for her platinum jubilee – the 70th anniversary since she became Queen. I mentioned that her dedication to serving her country is a shining example of the role of a monarch in today’s world. Her wisdom led her country during many difficult times, but the stability and continuity which are personified in the position of a monarch a constitutional parliamentary monarchy made it possible for her people to overcome all difficulties, and to get through them stronger and even more united.

I know that this anniversary brings a mixture of joyful but also sad memories to Her Majesty because the day when she became the Queen is also the day when her father, and my Godfather, HM King George VI died. But it is the destiny of every monarch in the world – personal feelings very often must be put aside, because of the obligations towards the people and the country.

I wished the Queen many years to come in being loved and respected by the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world, also including many Serbs who are living not only in Great Britain but also in Canada, Australia, and other countries under Her Majesties reign. God bless the Queen!”

HRH Crown Prince Alexander was born in the Claridge’s Hotel in London in suite 212 on 17 July 1945. Crown Prince’s father, HM King Peter II asked the British government to temporarily declare this hotel suite where the heir of the throne would be born to be Yugoslav territory, for the birth of the future King. The baptism of Crown Prince Alexander was officiated by Patriarch Gavrilo and Bishop Nikolaj Velimirovic on October 24th, 1945 at Westminster Abbey. The godparents were the then Princess Elizabeth, now Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and her father, His Majesty King George VI.

“I have very fond memories being with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle many times. Her Majesty was always very good to my wife and my sons, and very caring. She is my godmother, and for us Serbs, this is a special, sacred bond, that must always be honoured and that nothing can break” – said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.