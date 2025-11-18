On the occasion of the upcoming Charity Bazaar, one of the most significant annual humanitarian events organized by the International Women’s Club, a traditional gathering was held today at the White Palace, with the presence and support of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

This Coffee Morning served as a ceremonial announcement of the upcoming Charity Bazaar, which each year brings together diplomatic missions, international organizations, and numerous visitors, with the noble goal of providing assistance to those who need it most. The event was attended by many representatives of the international and diplomatic community in Serbia.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed their deep gratitude to the International Women’s Club for its long-standing dedication to humanitarian work in Serbia, as well as for its continuous contribution to strengthening international cooperation and supporting the local community.

Crown Prince Alexander welcomed the attendees as host, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian engagement and unity, stating: “Events like this remind us that true strength lies in solidarity and good deeds. The Charity Bazaar is a wonderful tradition that brings people together for a greater cause, and I am grateful to everyone who contributes to this important mission.”

“Giving is at the heart of this festive season, for it brings us together and reminds us of our shared values. It is with great pleasure that we support the work of the International Women’s Club and their upcoming Charity Bazaar, as well as all those whose efforts bring smiles and meaningful assistance to the people who need it most. Together we can make the world a better place for everyone,” said Crown Princess Katherine.

Following the remarks of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, Mrs. Andrea Pavukova, President of the International Women’s Club, also addressed the audience, expressing her gratitude for the hospitality and long-standing support for the Club’s activities. She additionally extended her warm appreciation to all members of the diplomatic and international community present for their continuous support in organizing the Charity Bazaar, emphasizing that this event represents the most significant annual humanitarian project of the International Women’s Club, enabling meaningful assistance to numerous organizations and initiatives throughout Serbia. Mrs. Pavukova reminded everyone that this year’s Charity Bazaar will be held on 7 December at the Sava Center, with the participation numerous partners whose engagement allows this traditional event to grow in scope and impact each year.

The Charity Bazaar is a longstanding event that each year brings together the international community, diplomatic missions, and a large number of visitors. The proceeds from the bazaar support projects that assist women in Serbia, especially those facing difficult life circumstances. In addition to raising funds, the bazaar provides an opportunity for socializing, networking, and promoting cultural values, with the active involvement of the International Women’s Club.

The gathering at the White Palace took place in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, marked by friendly conversations, the exchange of ideas, and preparations for the upcoming Charity Bazaar, which remains one of the most recognizable humanitarian events of the international community in Serbia.