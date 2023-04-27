TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine gladly accepted the invitation from Crown Prince’s dear cousin and friend, HM King Charles III, to attend the coronation of Their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort, that will be held in London on 6 May.

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms and Queen Consort Camilla will be a once-in-a-generation event – the first in almost 70 years. The Coronation ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Almost all Royal Families of Europe and the world, including the Royal couple of Serbia, have confirmed their attendance at the historical ceremony. It will be unique compared to previous coronations of the United Kingdom monarchs since this will be the first in history where other Crowned Heads of State and Royals will attend.

“Crown Princess Katherine and I are honoured and very happy that we will attend this historical event, the coronation of my dear cousin, HM King Charles III. Events like this are of great importance for constitutional parliamentary monarchies and their people. It honours a centuries-old tradition and represents a statehood and cultural moment of great significance for the country and its citizens.

The ceremony of Coronation represents the Monarch’s pledge in front of God that he will perform his important duty of serving the people. King Charles is already with great devotion carrying out these responsibilities of the highest significance. I am certain that this important event will be an inspiration for him to continue with the same energy and determination, which he inherited from his late mother and my beloved godmother, HM Queen Elizabeth II”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.