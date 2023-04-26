TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the Solemn opening of the 9th Festival of inter-generational cooperation and solidarity “OK” 2023, which started today in “Vlada Divljan” Cultural Centre in Belgrade, under the slogan “The place where friends meet”.

“OK” Festival is traditionally organized by Gerontology Center Belgrade, with the goal of improving inter-generational tolerance and empathy through culture, by exploring relations and creating of “all generations” society. The festival started with a welcome speech by the Director of the Center, Dr. Srdjan Dimitrijevic, and was officially opened by HE Mr. Nikola Selakovic, the Minister of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia. Together with Their Royal Highnesses, Mrs. Aleksandra Camagic, Secretary for Social Protection of the City of Belgrade, and Mrs. Vesna Vidovic, deputy Mayor of Belgrade, and other distinguished guests also attended the opening.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine emphasizes how festivals like this are of high importance for the elderly, but also for young generations, to better understand each other and to improve the life of both the older but also younger generations. “Since the establishment of my Foundation, we have always dedicated part of our activities to the elderly. We wish you to know that you have not been forgotten and that your wisdom and life experience should be a guideline for young people. You have contributed so much to the world we live in, and deserve sincere gratitude”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

In the artistic program of the festival participated Elementary school “Filip Visnjic” from Belgrade, Eight Belgrade Gymnasium, Smilje Choir, “Zabranjeno starenje” Band, Group of singers “Ima dana”, users of the Day-care center “Sunce”, Folklore group “Savska zora” from Vranje, and numerous individual artists.