TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Hereditary Prince Philip attended today the State Ceremony commemorating the Halyard Operation, and laid a wreath at the monument on Galovica Field Airport near Pranjani. This year it is the jubilee marking of the 80th anniversary of one of the largest secret rescue missions conducted behind enemy lines during World War II.

“Eighty years ago, this improvised airfield in Panjani represented a gate – a doorway to freedom, an exit from Nazi-occupied territory to free Europe. These doors were kept open by brave soldiers of the Yugoslav Army in Homeland, led by their fearless leader, General Dragoljub Draža Mihailovic. Through these doors, they could see the ideals they were fighting – democracy, freedom from the oppression of each totalitarian regime, and freedom for the Homeland. They fought on several fronts, against enemies who were better equipped and armed, to make it possible for their allies, pilots from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and other countries from the anti-Nazi coalition, to be well and safe, and to go back to their countries, and continue the fight against Axis Powers.

The truth about the magnificent Halyard Operation was kept in darkness and forbidden to be revealed for so long. But the truth can never be hidden, and the fighting for its unveiling can be hard, but that struggle is always righteous. Today, some people still try to spread lies that were started by communist propaganda about Serbian people and the brave soldiers faithful to the oath given to their King and their Homeland. But all the memories, of the care, selflessness and attention that the Serbs showed towards their allies in the dark days of World War Two, have remained alive to this day. And we should all be proud of their heroism and their sacrifice”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by Mr. Predrag Marković and Vladan Zivulovic, members of the Crown Council. The ceremony in Pranjani was also attended by HE Nemanja Starovic, Minister for Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs of Serbia, as the emissary of President Alexander Vucic, HE Christopher R. Hill, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Serbia, HE Edward Ferguson, Ambassador of United Kingdom to Serbia, Mrs. Maja Gojkovic, President of the President of the Government of Vojvodina Province, representatives of armed forces of Serbia and USA, Mr. John Cappello, President of the Halyard Mission Foundation, descendants of the rescued airmen, members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association and numerous citizens.

As special part of the program, a parachute jump was performed by soldiers of Serbian and American armed forces, symbolically recalling the aviators who landed on Serbian territory in that way. After the commemoration at the old airport, a church service for the heroes of this mission was performed, and afterwards, guests visited the “Ivo Andric” Elementary School in Pranjani.

During Operation Halyard in 1944, over 500 United States and British pilots, together with aircrews from Russia, France, and other Allied countries, were taken to freedom from an improvised airstrip in the Village of Pranjani near Gornji Milanovac. This was one of the largest rescue missions conducted behind enemy lines. It was an operation led by the Royal Yugoslav Army in the Homeland and the American Office of Strategic Services (OSS). United States President Harry S. Truman decorated posthumously General Dragoljub Mihailovic with the Legion of Merit, one of the highest decorations of the United States, for his support to Allied forces and contribution to victory in World War II.