On 21 September 2024 it was exactly 120 years since the historical event, the coronation of HM King Peter I, occurred in 1904. The Yugoslav Film Archive organized the premiere of the digitally remastered film of the Coronation as well as an appropriate exhibition, which was attended by TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

“Exactly 120 years ago, my great-grandfather King Petar I Karađorđević, one of our most beloved monarchs, was crowned in the Cathedral in Belgrade. Since ascending the throne, my great-grandfather faced great challenges, both foreign and domestic, and he fought them as best he could, always remaining honest and pure of heart. His legacy is the introduction and strengthening of political liberalism, parliamentarism, democracy and its institutions, in the politics and social life of Serbia, as well as, of course, freedom, defiance and statehood. His contribution to our people and the Homeland, the legacy of his time, lives on today, which we should all be proud of, and with love and respect to remember our great ruler”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander for the great jubilee. He also thanked the Yugoslav Film Archive for keeping this historical moment preserved with great devotion and added that the people of Serbia are fortunate to have such a cultural treasure, as the film “The Coronation of King Peter” truly is.

The event in the Yugoslav Film Archive building was also attended by HE Nikola Selaković, Minister of Culture of Serbia, HE Luca Gori, Ambassador of Italy to Serbia, Mr. Jugoslav Pantelić, Director of the Yugoslav Film Archive, Mr. Aleksandar Erdeljanović, Deputy Director for film and archive activities of the Yugoslav Film Archive, members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, as well as other distinguished guests from the spheres of art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.

At the exhibition, numerous historical photos were presented from this important event. The Royal Palace, with great pleasure, assisted the Yugoslav Film Archive with the material for the exhibition.

About the Coronation of HM King Peter I

After the May Coup of 1903 and the end of the Obrenović dynasty, the Karađorđević dynasty was returned to the throne of Serbia. King Peter I returned to Belgrade from Geneva in June of the same year, after which he took the Royal oath on the revised Constitution of Serbia from 1888. The coronation was planned for the following year 1904, so there was enough time to prepare a suitable program of festivities.

The creation of Royal insignia, which Serbia did not have at that time, was also planned. For the selection of insignia, the Main Board was established, headed by the architect, Mihailo Valtrović, director of the National Museum, professor at the “Great School” (predecessor of the Belgrade University) and one of the most famous domestic artists, who from 1871 to 1884 was engaged in researching Serbian medieval art.

Valtrović proposed five designs for the Crown, and King Peter chose the motive of double-headed eagles. The Crown of King Peter I Karađorđević was cast from bronze from the handle of Karađorđe’s cannon, seized from the Turks in the First Serbian Uprising. In addition to bronze, the Crown has gold plating, enamel and synthetic gemstones. This type of production of the most important symbol of a Royal power, unique in the world, was carried out at the direct request of His Majesty, who was known as a very modest man and did not want tremendous sums of money to be spent on his coronation, and also because of the symbolism that the cannon carries, with which the grandfather of King Peter the First, Supreme Leader Karadjordje, won the freedom of the Serbian people and struck the foundations of the modern Serbian state.

General Sava Grujić, then President of the Ministerial Council, who was an excellent expert in the history of Serbian artillery, was chosen as the Secretary of the Main Board. From the exhibits for the future Military Museum, he chose a five-pound cannon, on which there was an inscription in Serbian, testifying that it was cast, that is, rebuilt in 1812 in Belgrade, during the government of Karadjordje. On the same cannon, there is an inscription in Arabic, which testifies to its Turkish origin. The right handle, which had the shape of a “dolphin”, was cut off from the pipe. The crown was made in the workshop of the Parisian jewellers Falize Frères, according to the design of Mihail Valtrović. It was completed on August 29, 1904, and then it was sent by the “Orient Express”. The Crown was consecrated the day before the coronation in the Cathedral Church in Belgrade.

The coronation took place on 21 September 1904. This event, tomorrow’s parade on Banjica and scenes from other places, such as the Žiča and Studenica monasteries, the cities of Kraljevo, Novi Pazar, Cetinje, Andrijevica, Šibenik and Zada), were visited and recorded by the British cameraman Frank Storm Motorshow and recording organizer Arnold Muir Wilson.

“The Coronation of King Peter I Karađorđević and Journey through Serbia, Novi Pazar, Montenegro and Dalmatia” is the oldest preserved film document about the Serbian people, as well as other neighbouring nations. The film is listed in the first place on the list of film materials of exceptional importance established by the decision of the Government of Serbia. The film entered the history of world cinema because it was one of the first to use a classic demonstration of the technique of communicating some news in a film.

Anointing of HM King Peter I took place on 9 October 1904 in Žiča Monastery, the place of coronation of medieval Serbian kings from the Nemanjić dynasty.