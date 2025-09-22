The Royal Family of Serbia is happy to announce that HRH Prince Alexander, the youngest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and his fiancée Dr. Vesna (maiden name Jelić), got married and began their joint life path. The Crown Prince, as the Head of the Royal family, is very happy to welcome his daughter-in-law into the Karadjordjevic Royal Family, and to grant her the title, which is hereby publicly announced, of Her Royal Highness Princess Dr Vesna of Serbia.

“The entire Royal family of Serbia is thrilled with happiness that my son and daughter-in-law got married and started one of the most important life chapters, the one where “we” becomes more important than “I”, in which we all understand that everything in life is much better and easier when we share it with our life companions. Every joy is bigger, and every hardship easier once it is shared.

We wish them all much happiness, prosperity, respect, mutual understanding, and, above all, love! The Karadjordjevic’s lineage is alive, growing, and flourishing. There is no greater joy for me than witnessing this and being able to share it with Vesna and Alexander, as well as our entire family. Let their marriage be happy, filled with joy, and blessed by God!” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The solemn church service of joining Prince Alexander and Princess Vesna into the Holy Sacrament of Matrimony occurred on Saturday, 20 September, in Villamanrique de la Condesa near Seville in Spain, and was performed by His Grace vicar Bishop Peter of Toplica, who was the envoy of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, and Father Dusan Erdelj, Archpriest Stavrophorus from the parish of Saint Peter and Paul in Andalusia. The location was carefully selected, as the groom is deeply emotionally attached to it. His parents, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and HIRH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orleans and Bragança, the Duchess of Segorbe, were married here, and it is also a place where his brother, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, and he were baptized.

The best men (“kumovi” in Serbian) at the church wedding were, by the blessing of His Grace Bishop Justin of Western Europe, the newlyweds’ brothers, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Mr. Aleksandar Jelić. As the Princely Couple did not wish to make a big celebration, considering that it would not be appropriate in light of the current complex situation in Serbia, their wish was to crown their love in the presence of the closest friends and family, while the marriage will be appropriately marked in Serbia on another occasion.

The civil wedding ceremony took place in the Royal Palace in Belgrade two weeks earlier, on 6 September 2025, in the presence of the closest family and witnesses. This date was very symbolic and specially selected, as on 6 September 1923, the groom’s grandfather, HM King Peter II, was born. For every person who has the Royal family of Serbia and the Serbian tradition in the heart, the fact that on the very day when the last King of our country was born, whose sad destiny and hard life shaped by the whirlwinds of the restless world and great powers are well known, his grandson’s wedding occurred, is a strong and significant symbol of the victory of justice and foundation for the future. The witnesses at the civil wedding were Dr. Džihan Abazović, a world-renowned expert in medicine, and Mr. Uroš Parezanović, Head of Public Relations and protocol of the Royal Family of Serbia.

In addition to already mentioned groom’s parents and the best men, the wedding in Spain was attended by: members of the Royal Family of Serbia HRH Crown Princess Katherine, HRH Prince Peter, HRH Princess Danica, HRH Prince Stefan, and HRH Princess Marija, the bride’s parents Mr. Marko and Dr. Slavica Jelić, with her brother’s wife and daughter, Dr. Kirstin and Miss Sophie Jelić, His Grace don Ignacio de Medina, the Duke of Segorbe, husband of HIRH Princess Maria da Gloria, as well as Doña Sol María de la Blanca de Medina y Orléans-Braganza, Countess of Ampurias, and Doña Ana Luna de Medina y Orleans-Braganza, Countess of Ricla, Prince Alexander’s sisters, with their families and other dear guests. The civil wedding in Belgrade was attended by HRH Prince Mihailo, the groom’s uncle, the son of HRH Prince Tomislav, the second son of HM King Alexander I and HM Queen Maria.

TRH Prince Alexander and Princess Dr Vesna most sincerely thank everybody who sent their congratulations and share their happiness and joy!