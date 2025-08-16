The 104th commemoration of the death of one of the most beloved rulers of Serbia, HM King Peter I, was marked today in the Mausoleum of the Royal Family, Saint George’s Church in Oplenac. HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, HRH Princess Danica, HRH Prince Mihailo, and HRH Princess Ljubica paid their respect to the late King on this occasion.

The Holy Liturgy and memorial service were officiated by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan. The Hereditary Prince led the members of the Royal family, and he laid a wreath on the tomb of his ancestor, King Peter I, on behalf of his father, the Head of the Royal family. TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine could not attend the memorial service due to unavoidable obligations abroad connected to the ongoing cancer treatment of the Crown Princess.

“Today marks 104 years since the passing of my great-great-grandfather, King Peter I of Serbia, a ruler whom the people called the Liberator and whom history remembers as a symbol of freedom, democracy, and national dignity.

King Peter I was not only a sovereign but also a devoted believer in the ideals of liberty and human dignity. Even before ascending the throne, he translated John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty, wishing for the spirit of civil rights and democracy to become a lasting heritage of Serbian society. During his reign, Serbia lived under the Constitution of 1903, at that time the most democratic in the region. It guaranteed freedom of speech, assembly, and association, broad press freedom without censorship, and the accountability of the government before the National Assembly. Serbia was recognised as a land of free newspapers and a developed parliamentary life, while King Peter consistently respected his role as a constitutional monarch, safeguarding the will of the people and the rule of law.

Today, as citizens have continued to gather in protests for nine months across Serbia, the legacy of King Peter reveals itself as alive and present. He believed that the people have the right to raise their voices, to demand truth and accountability, and to fight for a more just society. With sorrow, we witness harrowing and brutal scenes of violence against the youth, those who are the most precious part of our society and its future.

The memory of King Peter I Karađorđević must not remain confined to his sarcophagus in Oplenac. His life and deeds should be a reminder and an inspiration, that there is no higher sanctity than human life and dignity, and that freedom is not a privilege but the foundation of every just state.

It is our duty to remain faithful to that tradition of freedom, democracy and responsibility. It is a testament to the past, but also a guide to the future of Serbia. This vow was also followed by my father, Crown Prince Alexander, in whose name today I laid a wreath on the grave of our ancestor, I also feel that vow as my personal obligation.” said HRH Hereditary Prince Philip.

“I am very sorry that I was unable to be in Oplenac today, but I am very happy that my son Philip and all other family members were there and paid respect on my behalf, but also on behalf of all Karadjordjevic’s. We are all proud to be descendants of such a great and noble man as King Peter I was.

A true democratic monarch, who was not only the main symbol of liberal rule, unity, and progressive spirit, but also the one who was, strictly according to the constitutional and other legal boundaries, the main leading force for the changes of our entire society and the state during the restless times at the beginning of the 20th century. As one of the greatest and most important rulers in Serbian history, he stood out as a true people’s and constitutional King, for whom national well-being and rule according to the Constitution and the law were more important than anything else. He is our role model even today, and in the times that will come”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.