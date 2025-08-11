HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation are extremely proud of the very successful ten-year partnership with the Holley Institute from Detroit, Michigan – an institution dedicated to supporting individuals with hearing and vision impairments. This collaboration has resulted in another visit by students and representatives from the “Stefan Decanski” School for Hearing Impaired Students in Belgrade, who took part in a specially designed “Family Week” program at the Holley Family Village in Brooklyn, Michigan, held from 11 to 25 July 2025.

The Holley Institute creates and offers life-enhancing programs and services for individuals experiencing hearing loss, vision loss (deaf-blind persons), or deafness, along with vital support for their families and caregivers. Their work focuses on early detection, access to care, education, communication, and community connection.

Thanks to the generous support of Mrs. Ardis J. Gardella, President of The Holley Institute and Holley Family Village, Dr. Danijel Djurašković Megler, Chairman of the Board of the Holley Institute and Holley Family Village, and Dr. Branka Djurašković Megler, the Serbian delegation – consisting of School Director Mirjana Ivanović, English teacher Iva Urdarević, deaf art teacher and academic painter Vladimir Magdelinić, and deaf student Nikola Nikolić – had a deeply meaningful experience participating in “Family Week.” The program supports deaf, hard-of-hearing, and deaf-blind individuals and their families through inclusive education, communication, and community-building.

Reflecting on the significance of this long-standing cooperation and the school’s fourth visit to the United States, Director Mirjana Ivanović said: “As the school’s Director, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine Karadjordjevic for recognizing the value and importance of our work and for introducing her esteemed friend, Dr. Djurašković Megler, to the mission and activities of our school. That gesture was instrumental in establishing our collaboration with the distinguished Holley Institute in Detroit, opening new possibilities for developing and advancing our programs.

I believe this year’s study visit was especially important, as it allowed us to learn about advanced methods and approaches to working with deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families – something that will directly impact the quality of our work. The Family Week program at Holley Family Village was excellently organised: while parents attended lectures and workshops, children participated in a variety of activities that encouraged creativity, communication, and teamwork. This holistic approach to working with families affected by hearing loss is a model we wish to apply in our own school. This visit marks another step toward better integration of deaf and hard-of-hearing students into the educational system and society as a whole. Visiting the hospital, speaking with experts, and witnessing neonatal hearing screening for newborns was an unforgettable experience that reaffirmed the vital importance of early diagnosis and rehabilitation of hearing loss.

It was also deeply moving to see a photo of our former students on the wall of the Holley Institute – a touching reminder that this partnership is both deeply personal and long-term. My deepest thanks go to our wonderful hosts, Ardis Gardella, Dr. Danijel Djurašković Megler, and Dr. Branka Djurašković Megler, for their exceptional hospitality and warm welcome.”

Other members of the Serbian delegation also expressed their sincere gratitude to the hosts for their kind welcome and shared more about the camp programs they took part in.

English teacher Iva Urdarević said: “As an English teacher at the ‘Stefan Decanski’ School for the Hearing Impaired, I had the privilege of visiting the Holley Family Village, Holley Institute, and St. John’s Hospital in Michigan for the third time. The Family Week program was deeply inspiring and confirmed the importance of international cooperation in the field of inclusive education. I was especially moved by a workshop where deaf counsellors shared their life experiences with parents, offering support and guidance on how best to understand and encourage their deaf children. This experience reinforced the importance of building bridges of understanding and inclusion. I’m proud to represent the ‘Stefan Decanski’ School and look forward to future joint projects.”

Art teacher Vladimir Magdelinić also shared his experience: “We had the honour and privilege of participating in a unique international camp in the United States that brought together deaf and hearing communities from around the world. As a deaf person and an art teacher, this study visit and the Family Week program had a profound impact on me. At Holley Family Village, I witnessed how art, drama workshops, sports, and nature-based play build trust and self-confidence in children with hearing impairments.

The camp program was divided into two parts: during the first week, families with hearing parents and deaf or hearing children participated, while the second week was for families with deaf parents and either deaf or hearing children. This dynamic allowed for a deeper understanding of the challenges and beauty of life in mixed-hearing families. We were especially inspired by the work of Mrs. Ardis Gardella, whose energy and dedication left a lasting impression. Her mission of connecting people through sign language was evident in every aspect of the camp.

One of the most powerful moments was meeting the camp director – a deaf American woman who is both a teacher and counsellor. Her enthusiasm and professionalism were truly motivating. Even though we used different sign languages – Serbian Sign Language (SZJ) and American Sign Language (ASL) – communication flowed naturally, proving that when there is goodwill and respect, there are no barriers.

A deeply emotional moment was meeting a woman who is both deaf and blind and who led workshops for parents. Communication with her happened through touch – she followed hand movements through her palms. That encounter will remain etched in my memory as a symbol of trust and the power of nonverbal communication.

Outside the camp program, we explored Detroit’s cultural life – its museums, galleries, and historical landmarks. These experiences deepened our understanding of American culture and demonstrated how art can bridge different worlds.

This journey enriched us – personally, professionally, and culturally. We returned home with new knowledge, deeper understanding, and stronger motivation to continue building bridges between communities, languages, and cultures. I will cherish this experience for a long time and strive to share it with my colleagues and students.”

Student Nikola Nikolić said: “At the camp, I played, swam, drew, and acted – but the best part was gathering around the campfire in the evenings, when everyone spoke in sign language. I met new friends who are just like me. That meant a lot because I felt like we were all one big family. I felt free and happy. I can’t wait to tell my friends at school everything about America – I’m sure they’ll love hearing what we did and how much fun we had.”

HRH Crown Princess Katherine added: “Many deaf and hearing-impaired people are facing difficulties in their everyday lives, and unfortunately, not only that, but also various forms of discrimination. That needs to change, and we all must give our contribution. To feel and share love and compassion in your heart, you do not need to hear well.

It is necessary to say that many people are born with this disability, but if discovered in time and treated properly, the quality of their lives can be significantly increased. My Foundation and I have been making efforts for years to introduce mandatory hearing screening for newborns, so that, if it turns out that the baby has a hearing impairment, the health care system has an opportunity to react adequately and quickly. I believe that no newborn baby should leave the hospital without a three-minute test, to make sure that they do not have a hearing problem,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine, expressing her great joy that the fruitful collaboration between The Holley Institute and her Foundation continues – for the benefit of those who need it the most.