Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the 11th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference at the White Palace. This year’s Conference was followed online by more than 1000 doctors, with participation of eminent lecturers from abroad and the region.

The two-day Conference is held under the patronage of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, organized by HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Medical Chamber of Serbia, the World Health Organization, the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Medical Board.

The Conference was formally opened by the addresses from HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine who greeted the participants, as well as all those present at the Opening Ceremony, and thanked them for their great help and support to this traditional Conference. The Opening Ceremony was addressed by Dr. Mirsad Djerlek, Health Ministry State Secretary, Prof. Dr. Nebojsa Lalic, Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, Dr. Marijan Ivanusa, Director of the Office of the World Health Organization in Belgrade, Dr. Milan Dinic, Director of the Serbian Medical Chamber, prof. Dr. Ida Jovanovic, a member of the Royal Medical Board, as well as doctors from the Mayo Clinic, prof. dr Dusica Babovic – Vuksanovic and prof. dr Vesna Garovic.

“This eleventh Conference is of great importance. We have managed to organize it online, despite the difficult conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic. Although online, we have gathered eminent doctors, from abroad and the region. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the doctors from our country and around the world, as well as all medical professionals, for their selfless struggle and great courage. This Conference is in gratitude to them. We remain persistent in creating conditions in which valuable knowledge and experiences are exchanged between diaspora and Serbia”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her greeting opening.

The Eleventh Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference covers a wide range of areas that affect health and social care with special reference to COVID – 19 as well as experience and knowledge gained in the fight against this virus.