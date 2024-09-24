TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were patrons of the 85th anniversary of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, which was held today in the Royal Palace in Belgrade. On this occasion, the Crown Princess was awarded with an award for her great contribution to this important Institution.

In his address the Crown Prince emphasized the connection between this institution and the Royal family of Serbia, reminding that his grandmother, HM Queen Maria, was the patron when the Institute was founded, and also one of the greatest benefactors of its establishment. His Royal Highness also said: “When the word “fighting” is said, we usually think of something terrible – an act of violence that deserves every judgment. But the fight that medicinal professionals take every day, often disregarding their own safety for the wellbeing of your patients and indulging in this struggle with the best possible instrument there is – your knowledge, is a noble fight, that deserves every praise and sincere gratitude. Devotion, dedication, commitment, and selfless sacrifice – these are the words that only partially describe what being a doctor stands for.

You fight against one of the oldest and most feared diseases known to mankind, whose name itself people fear to say loud – cancer. Your work is not easy, it takes a lot of courage, patience, and sacrifice. Each victory you make, means the world for your patients and their families. Thank you for everything you do.”

The presentation of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia’s work and achievements in official speeches was done in the Cinema of the Royal Palace, followed by the delivery of awards to deserving institutions and individuals. The Choir of the Temple of Saint Sava performed several appropriate songs, and Mr. Nebojsa Dugalic, our distinguished actor, performed a recital. The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Ferenc Vicko, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Katarina Pavicic, representing the Prime Minister of Serbia, Prof. Dr. Milan Žegarac, Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Prof. Dr. Milan A. Nedeljković, President of the Serbian Medical Association, Prim. Dr. Sci. Davorin Radosavljević, director of the Clinic for Internal Oncology, members of the diplomatic corps, and many others.

The foundation of the Institute’s building was consecrated by His Holiness Patriarch Gavrilo of Serbia on 24 September 1939, in the presence of the Dean of the Medical Faculty Prof. Dr Alexander Kostic. In addition to the already mentioned historical ties, the connections between the Royal family and the Institute continue in the present time through the work of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation, and numerous projects providing education of oncologists, public education and the donation of equipment.

“I would like to express my sincere admiration and gratitude to all medical workers in Serbia for their extraordinary work and contribution to the prevention and treatment of cancer. I hope that in the future we will all continue to work together to improve the health and treatment conditions of our citizens. I always appeal to everyone to follow the doctor’s advice, take preventive examinations and give up bad life habits that endanger their health. Only in this way can we preserve our health, and therefore our lives.

As hard as the fight against cancer is, one can emerge victoriously. Only those who have encountered cancer know how difficult it is to endure this battle – how many sacrifices, tears, and courage are needed… but they also know that with the support of their loved ones and with adequate medical help, they can overcome it. Life is the greatest gift, and we must cherish it, both for ourselves and for those who love us”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her addressing. Her Royal Highness also announced that at the next Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference, which will be organized by her Foundation for the 15th time from 12 to 14 June 2025, there will be a lot of sessions and lectures dedicated to cancer treatment.

Prof. Dr. Milan Žegarac, in his address, thanked the Royal Family for their continuous humanitarian work and the Ministry of Health headed by Minister Lončar for their support and understanding. He also said: “This institution, which over the decades has become a symbol of dedication, expertise and humanity, bears in its name a significant endowment of Queen Maria Karađorđević the grandmother of Crown Prince Alexander, who with her vision laid the foundations not only of this institution, but also of wider medical progress in our country.

When we look back, at the years that are behind us, we can remember the brave and wise steps that were taken in establishing this Institute, as well as all those who worked in this institution over the years with one goal – to help people in the most difficult moments. All of them – doctors, nurses, technicians and other staff – have incorporated a part of themselves into this place, making it a pillar of health care in the fight against malignant diseases.

What makes this institution special is its unbroken commitment to innovation and progress. In a world where medicine and technology are constantly developing, the Institute has always been in step with the latest achievements, not only in treatment, but also in prevention and education. Many generations of doctors and health workers grew up here, acquiring knowledge that was then passed on, making Serbian oncology one of the leaders in the region.”

One of the most significant donations in the field of oncology ever made by HRH Crown Princess Katherine was the first Digital Mammography Mobile Unit in the Balkans, which her Foundation donated thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in June 2009 to the Clinical Centre Nis. As a result of 13 years of almost daily use of the digital mammography unit, this machine has worn out, despite the Foundation’s efforts to repair it. Thanks to the Crown Princess’s strong commitment and efforts, a new Mobile Mammography Unit was provided immediately in November 2023. Delivering this life-saving equipment was made possible by the generosity of Mr. Richard Jankov, Executive Director, and his non-profit organization “Upward Bound Youth“ from Ohio, United States, who recognized the high significance of Crown Princess and her Foundation’s efforts to support the needs of the Serbian women. Until now, over 170,000 women were examined, and many lives were saved thanks to early detection.